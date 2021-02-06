Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) Trading 46.7% Higher

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSTO)’s stock price traded up 46.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 57,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 13,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.

Powerstorm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc focuses on developing and delivering turnkey power management and energy storage solutions worldwide. The company's products include modular energy storage solution, a containerized hybrid energy solution powered by solar and/or wind turbines that consists of a diesel generator/alternator combined with lithium ion battery-based system, which provides renewable off-grid power.

