PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.