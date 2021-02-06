PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

