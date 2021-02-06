PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$15.72.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.52.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.