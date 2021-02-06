PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Shares of PSK stock opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$15.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.77%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.
