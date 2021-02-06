Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) traded up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 28,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 101,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 135.21% and a negative net margin of 438.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Predictive Technology Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

