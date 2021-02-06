Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) traded up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 28,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 101,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 135.21% and a negative net margin of 438.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Predictive Technology Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

