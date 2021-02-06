Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.43

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.43 and traded as high as $72.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 4,488 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $346.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

