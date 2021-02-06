Presidio Management Group Vii Buys 5,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 746,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,171. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $81.98.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

