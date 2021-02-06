Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $9,107.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 307.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,022,034 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

