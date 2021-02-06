Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) shares rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.24. Approximately 19,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 14,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

