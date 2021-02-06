Private Ocean LLC Sells 791 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

