Project Pai Market Cap Hits $12.56 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $529,700.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,728,151,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,458,625 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

