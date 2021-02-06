Project Pai Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $195,751.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00147373 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,728,269,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,577,354 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

