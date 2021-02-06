Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $90,890,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after buying an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,451,000 after buying an additional 554,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

