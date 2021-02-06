Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $27.10 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00011270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01210608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.06 or 0.06500741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.