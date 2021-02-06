Propy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,954.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Propy has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $102,954.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.37 or 0.01134922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,392.25 or 0.06279368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

