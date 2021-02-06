ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Shares Down 0.8%

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. 26,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 75,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163,607 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

