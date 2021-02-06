ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REGL stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53.

