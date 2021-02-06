ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Shares Up 3.5%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.55 and last traded at $75.31. Approximately 5,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

