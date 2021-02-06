ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)’s share price rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.87 and last traded at $91.87. Approximately 598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 94.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

