ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.77. 4,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE makes up 1.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 7.84% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

