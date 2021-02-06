ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Shares Down 1.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 1,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

