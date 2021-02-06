Prosper (PROS) Price Up 81.5% Over Last Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 81.5% against the dollar. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00007169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00182269 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00077204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00223889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

