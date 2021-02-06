Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PPMD) Trading Up 43.3%

Shares of Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) were up 43.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.

About Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PPMD)

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes technologies and processes in the areas of clinical cell therapy, regenerative medicine, transfusion medicine, cell engineering, and transplantation in the United States and internationally. It offers serum reducers, cell culture and processing products, stem cell cryopreservatives, and stem cell and regenerative research products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Protide Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protide Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.