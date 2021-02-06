Proton Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.51 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and $705.40 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.20 or 0.01163600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.65 or 0.06434434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,741,807,977 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

