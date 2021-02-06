Proton Reaches Market Cap of $23.24 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $23.24 million and $476.58 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.01116737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.60 or 0.06530484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,378,669 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

