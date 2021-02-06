Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

