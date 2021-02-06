Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.32 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

