Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.85.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.32 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
