PUBLISH Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,035.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $90,035.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.58 or 0.01208233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.37 or 0.06431225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

