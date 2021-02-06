Pundi X Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.74 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $106.27 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.82 or 0.01187513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.08 or 0.06235755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014806 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

