Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.03

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $11.53. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 50,754 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a P/E ratio of 141.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

