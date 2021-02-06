Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $295,669.60

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $295,669.60 and $10,822.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00185555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064124 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00227073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

