Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) (CVE:QI) Shares Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) (CVE:QI)’s stock price was down 27.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 143.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57. The company has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) (CVE:QI)

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

