Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.64. 4,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

