QASH Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. QASH has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and $392,912.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01205758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.73 or 0.06464244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

