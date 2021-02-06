qiibee Hits One Day Volume of $197.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. qiibee has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $197.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, qiibee has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00182495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00227518 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00071443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043023 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Coin Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

