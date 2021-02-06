qiibee Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. qiibee has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $400.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, qiibee has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00076307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00227923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048595 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

qiibee Coin Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

