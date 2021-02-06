QLC Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $3.97 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 100.9% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00175221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043526 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

