Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $423.20 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $4.34 or 0.00010917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $423.20 million and $947.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,137,508 coins and its circulating supply is 97,618,088 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

