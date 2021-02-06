QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $238,549.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.01184109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.33 or 0.06483533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.