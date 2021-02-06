QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $208,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

