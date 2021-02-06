Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.05 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $450.17 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $37.29 or 0.00092723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011463 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

