Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $37.73

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Quant has a total market cap of $455.54 million and $10.06 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $37.73 or 0.00097715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004147 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002695 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

