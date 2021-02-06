Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0428 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and $1.37 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

