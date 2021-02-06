Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.36 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $26.36 million and approximately $75,227.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00248638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000253 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010858 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,226,980 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

