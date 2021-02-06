Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $478.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 308.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

