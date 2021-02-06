Quark Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $519.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.