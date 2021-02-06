Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 6,599 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 82,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $221.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

