Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.