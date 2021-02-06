Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,852 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.