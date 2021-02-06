Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

